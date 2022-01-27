Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of Bloom Energy worth $262,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of BE opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

