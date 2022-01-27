Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.71

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 71008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.