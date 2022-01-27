Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Capitalization Reaches $154.27 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00010926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $154.27 million and $7,670.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

