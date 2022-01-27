BlueCoin (BLU) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 97.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $414,240.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00249855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

