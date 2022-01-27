Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,801. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

