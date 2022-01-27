Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,801. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.