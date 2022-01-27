Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 540,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

