Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,662 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 491.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.49 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

