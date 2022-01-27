Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in Clean Harbors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

