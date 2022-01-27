Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 37,084 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 110.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,946 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.