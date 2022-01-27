Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,475 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

