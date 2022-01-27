Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 301.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,545 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CANO opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

