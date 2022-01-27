Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $231.04 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.