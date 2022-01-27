Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 859,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after buying an additional 65,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

