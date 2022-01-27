Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 152.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avista worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Avista by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avista by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

