Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

GTES opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.69. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.