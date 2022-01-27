Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

