Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.58 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

