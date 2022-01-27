Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.3% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Waste Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

