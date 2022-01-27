Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGFY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

SGFY stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

