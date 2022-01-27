Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.