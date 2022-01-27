Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NLY stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.