Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,226 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $191.92 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

