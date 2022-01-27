Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,553 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after buying an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $562,769. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

