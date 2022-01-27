Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

