Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.60. 17,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

