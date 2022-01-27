Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 6,752 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. owned 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $24,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,125. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.87 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

