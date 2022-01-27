Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $49.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $887.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.28 billion, a PE ratio of 290.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,044.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $925.41.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

