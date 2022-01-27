Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 15,926 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,226 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.8% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.15% of Southwest Airlines worth $45,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 144,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

