Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 1,984 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 124,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.10.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

