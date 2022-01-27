Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 2,016 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $39,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

NYSE:J traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,588. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.