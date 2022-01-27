Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 626 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.80. 7,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

