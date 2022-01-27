Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 7,400 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,752. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average is $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

