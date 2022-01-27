Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 90,742 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 303.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,742 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. 40,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,417. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

