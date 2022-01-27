Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,090.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.30. 31,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

