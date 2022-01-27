Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,460. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

