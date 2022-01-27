Bluestein R H & Co. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 158,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.