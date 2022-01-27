Bluestein R H & Co. Has $2.68 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. 4,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.