Bluestein R H & Co. Has $24.44 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,968 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 407,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 162,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

