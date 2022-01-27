Bluestein R H & Co. Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,482,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

