Bluestein R H & Co. Has $31 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.21. 13,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.61 and its 200 day moving average is $354.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

