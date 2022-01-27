Bluestein R H & Co. Has $38.56 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 180,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $167.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

