Bluestein R H & Co. Has $40.28 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,051. The company has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

