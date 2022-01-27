Bluestein R H & Co. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 168,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,448,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.