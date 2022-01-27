Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 717.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,722 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. owned 0.07% of Xylem worth $14,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 126.1% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,201,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

