Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $35,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $434,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.97. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $18,435,127 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.75.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

