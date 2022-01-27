Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 268.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,582 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.01. The stock had a trading volume of 415,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,942,520. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.60. The company has a market cap of $575.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

