Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.38. 53,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,283. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $399.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

