Bluestein R H & Co. Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 66.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $235,485,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 41.8% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock worth $2,411,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.26. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.12 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.