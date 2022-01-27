Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 3,040 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.17.

TMO traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $566.83. 8,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.08. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

