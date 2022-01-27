Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 3,098 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Generac worth $33,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.00. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,911. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.26.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

